Steelheads Partner up for Miracle on Main Street Campaign

November 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - With the holiday season just around the corner, the Brampton Steelheads will be hosting their annual Toy Drive game on Friday, November 22nd at 7 PM when they host the Niagara IceDogs. For the first time the hockey club will be donating the toys towards the Miracle on Main campaign in conjunction with the Peel Regional Police and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation to help make a difference for families in need over the holidays. Last season, fans showed their generosity by donating hundreds of toys.

Jennifer Bissell of the Peel Regional Police, commented on behalf of the campaign. "Every year it is the community's kindness and generosity that helps make the toy campaign the success that it is. This year Peel Regional Police is supporting the 'Miracle on Main Street toy campaign'. Every donation makes a difference in the lives of the children who need it most. The Brampton Steelheads have supported Peel Regional Police in the Toy campaign and hosted games in our honour for many years. We are deeply thankful for their continued support and partnership. Your dedication in supporting this amazing campaign is something we truly cherish."

The Steelheads, Peel Regional Police and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation encourage all fans attending the game to support the toy drive by bringing an unwrapped gift to the kiosks located by Gates 1 and 3. Fans will receive a complimentary ticket to a future game with a donation.

Fans can also purchase the Family Four Pack, which includes four tickets, four drinks, four bags of popcorn and two slushies for just $95 including tax and fees. To purchase tickets click here and on the right-hand side of the screen, select "Filters", ensure that "Family 4-Pack" is checked off and select "See Tickets". Additional tickets for the game can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024

Steelheads Partner up for Miracle on Main Street Campaign - Brampton Steelheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.