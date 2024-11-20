The Road Ahead: Renway Retro Weekend

November 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs are riding a high after an eventful three games last week. The Bulldogs (9-8-3-0) saw Head Coach Jay McKee earn his 250th career OHL win last week, where Brantford earned five of a possible six points. Nick Lardis led the way with back-to-back hat tricks, including scoring his 100th career OHL goal.

The Bulldogs, now on a four-game point streak, look to keep their momentum up against three divisional rivals this week.

Game 1: Thursday, November 21 @ Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs will open up their week on Thursday against their division rivals, the Peterborough Petes (1-15-1-3). The Bulldogs lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

Heading into Peterborough for the first time this season, the Bulldogs will look to build off their 4-3 shootout win against the Petes earlier this year. Cole Brown led the way in the first matchup between these two teams, with a goal and an assist in regulation time before adding another in the shootout.

After climbing into 6th place in the OHL's Eastern Conference, the Bulldogs will look to keep up their strong play as of late and climb even further against the Petes.

Game 2: Friday, November 22 vs Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs will travel back to the Civic Centre for their second game of the week in a Friday night matchup against the Oshawa Generals (13-8-1-0). The two teams have split the season series so far 1-1.

Storyline to watch:

These division rivals have had an eventful two games so far this season, with Brantford taking their home opener 6-2, but with Oshawa rallying for a 5-2 win of their own in early November. Calum Ritchie registered two goals and an assist in the Generals' victory and the Bulldogs will look to keep him off the scoresheet come Friday.

The Bulldogs will look to move up East Division standings, and the Generals are within reach, with Brantford only six points back with two games in hand.

Game 3: Saturday, November 23 vs Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs will close out their week with another divisional matchup, this time against the Kingston Frontenacs (12-6-4-0). The Bulldogs have won both games against Kingston this year.

Storyline to watch:

In the last matchup between these two teams, the Bulldogs won in an overtime thriller, winning 3-2 with the winning goal coming courtesy of Nick Lardis. After two tight losses to the Bulldogs this season already, Kingston will want revenge on Saturday night.

