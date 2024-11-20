Windsor Spitfires Partner with Grow On Windsor Campaign

November 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







(Windsor, ON) - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce we have partnered with the Grow On Windsor campaign and support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation with this fantastic initiative for another season.

The goal this year is to raise over $2,700 that will directly go towards helping our community. With every $50 donation, the recipient will receive two (2) complimentary tickets to the Thursday January 16th, 2025 Windsor Spitfires Home Game and an 8x10 autographed photo of the player you chose. Complimentary tickets will be emailed to the email address used to place your order by December 13th, 2024.

Spitfires Owner Brian Schwab says the Grow On Campaign is near to the Spitfires heart.

"The Grow On Windsor Campaign is a great initiative and a way to give back to our community and the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation." Schwab said. "The Windsor Spitfires are proud to help out again this year and promote men's' health. The campaign is local to our community, where 100% of the proceeds stay in Windsor-Essex."

Starting today until December 8th you can go to the online portal LINK to support the campaign.

Thank you for supporting the Spitfires Team and the Grow On campaign where 100% of the funds stay in our community.

