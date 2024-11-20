Application Period Opens for Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship

November 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - Following the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) has opened its Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship to students of Saginaw Valley State University. This will be the first of a five-year program in which two individuals from Memorial Cup host cities will be awarded an academic scholarship valued at $5,000.

As part of its commitment to academic excellence along with its effort to create a lasting legacy in the communities that host the Memorial Cup, the CHL created the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship program in 2022.

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

In order to be considered for the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship, applicants must be:

- between 17 - 22 years of age at the time of application

- a resident of the Memorial Cup Host City

- pursuing post-secondary education in Memorial Cup Host Location

- active in the community in a volunteering capacity

- dedicated to serving underrepresented or prioritized members of the community

- dedicated to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle

SVSU students can apply for the scholarship by visiting http://www.svsu.edu/findscholarships.

The application for the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship will remain open until February 1st, 2025. Former Memorial Cup hosts Saint John, N.B. (2022), and Kamloops, B.C. (2023) join Saginaw as Memorial Cup Legacy scholarship cities.

