Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - Idaho Steelheads forward Willie Knierem scored the game winning goal 26 seconds into overtime as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals. Utah still leads the series 2 games to 1.

The Steelheads struck first, just 35 seconds into the game, the lone goal of the first period was scored by Wade Murphy. Idaho outshot Utah 15-14 and they led 1-0 after 1 period.

In the second frame Grizzlies forward Cameron Wright netted his first goal of the 2023 playoffs with a power play goal 8:16 in. 28 seconds later Dylan Fitze gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner picked up the assist. The Grizzlies held the lead for 3 minutes until Idaho's Colton Kehlar tied the game up 11:46 in. The score was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Neither team scored in the third period as Idaho outshot Utah 13 to 3 for the period and 37 to 27 in the game.

Trent Miner was in net for the Grizzlies and he stopped 34 of 37 in the loss. Idaho's Adam Scheel stopped 25 of 27. Idaho went 1 for 7 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 8.

The Grizzlies and Steelheads meet for game 4 on Friday April 28th at the Maverik Center in West Valley Utah, puck is slated to drop at 7:10 pm mountain time. Game 5 will be on Saturday, April 29th at 7:10 pm.

