Recap: Growlers Tame Thunder 5-3 in Game 4

April 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







Newfoundland Growlers (3-1) vs. Adirondack Thunder (1-3)

Thursday, April 27 - St. John's, NL

2023 North Division Semifinal: Newfoundland lead series 3-1

Game Story

The Newfoundland Growlers took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Adirondack Thunder thanks to an 5-3 Game Four win on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Zach O'Brien led the way offensively with a three point (2G, 1A) effort while Dryden McKay stopped 29 shots to help Newfoundland hang on for a 5-3 victory.

Newfoundland host Adirondack on Sunday evening at 4pm for Game Five.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - J. Badini

3. ADK - P. Grasso

