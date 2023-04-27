ECHL Transactions - April 27
April 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 27, 2023:
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Delete Kirill Chaika, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mikko Kokkonen, D activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve
