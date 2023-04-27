ECHL Transactions - April 27

April 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 27, 2023:

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Chaika, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mikko Kokkonen, D activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

