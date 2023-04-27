Lambdin's Game-Winner Seals Game Three in OT

ESTERO, Fla. - It took a little bit of extra time, but it was worth the wait.

Logan Lambdin scored 5:23 into overtime to lift the Florida Everblades to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game Three of the South Division Semifinals Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. With the win, the Everblades took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Just as he did in Game One, Sean Josling opened the scoring with a first-period power play goal. Josling's third tally of the series gave the Everblades a 1-0 lead at the 11:56 mark. Joe Pendenza picked up his fourth helper of the postseason, while Ben Masella grabbed his first point of the series. Unfortunately, Chaz Reddekopp answered for the Stingrays just over two minutes later, knotting the score at 1-1 at 14:19 of the first stanza.

In the second period, the contest tilted in the Everblades' direction as two goals 40 seconds apart gave Florida a 3-1 lead. Pendenza knocked home a puck in traffic at 7:59 for his first of the playoffs, while Levko Koper slipped behind the defense and potted an unassisted goal at 8:30 to put the Blades up by two. The Stingrays' Jarid Lukosevicius stopped the bleeding for the visitors and trimmed the Everblades' lead to 3-2 at the 11:13 mark.

With Florida less than one minute away from claiming a victory in regulation and South Carolina having pulled their goaltender Clay Stevenson for a sixth attacker, Lukosevicius scored his second goal of the game at 19:40 to tie the game at 3-3 and send the contest to overtime.

While the Everblades went 1-for-2 on the power play, the Florida defense stymied South Carolina, as the Stingrays came up empty on all four of their power-play opportunities. It marked the second time in the series that the Blades have shut down the ECHL's top regular-season power-play unit in the series.

In goal, Cam Johnson registered 32 saves and improved to 2-1 in this year's playoffs for the Everblades, while South Carolina's Stevenson matched Johnson, stopping 32 shots and saw his record fall to 1-0-1.

The series continues with two more contests at Hertz Arena with Game Four Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Game Five on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

