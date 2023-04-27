Swamp Rabbits Host Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals on Friday, April 28

April 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue the South Division Semifinals of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Godwin Lightning Protection, tomorrow, April 28, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Game 4 at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Greenville will take morning skate at 10:00 a.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Players and coaches are available for interviews following the conclusion of the team's pregame meeting at 11:30 a.m.

General admission for the game begins at 6:00 p.m. when doors open to the public.

Puck drop between the Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen is slated for 7:00 p.m. with Greenville trailing 2-1 in the series.

