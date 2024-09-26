Steelheads Announce Leadership Group for the 2024-25 Season

September 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce the new leadership group for the 2024-25 season, which includes captain Porter Martone, and alternate captains Angus MacDonell, Spencer Sova, Mason Zebeski, Finn Harding, Stevie Leskovar, and Carson Rehkopf.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond quoted on the latest appointments. "We are pleased to announce our Leadership Group for the 2024-25 season. Porter Martone will wear the 'C' and will have a tremendous support group by his side. Angus MacDonell, Spencer Sova and Mason Zebeski will wear the 'A' on our blue jerseys while Finn Harding, Stevie Leskovar and Carson Rehkopf will wear the 'A' on our white jerseys. The character of this leadership group will be on full display this season and we trust that they will work together to ensure the best possible experience for our team."

Selected in the first round (5th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by the Sarnia Sting, captain Porter Martone was traded to the Steelheads on January 7, 2023. Since being acquired Martone has made a significant impact both on the ice and in the community. Over his 92 games for the Blue and White the 6-foot-3, 208 pound forward has scored at over a point-per-game pace, totaling 93 points (46G, 47A).

Porter Martone spoke on what it means to him to be named captain of the Steelheads. "It's a huge honor to be named captain of this team. We've got a lot of great leaders in this room, and I truly believe in the potential of this group. Our shared goal is clear, we want to bring home an OHL Championship and ultimately a Memorial Cup. I think if we all stay committed, trust the process, and buy into what we're trying to accomplish as a team, there's no limit to what we can achieve. It's going to take hard work, but I believe in this group, and I'm excited for the journey ahead."

Joining Porter Martone in the leadership group for the 2024-25 season are alternate captains Angus MacDonell, Spencer Sova, Mason Zebeski, Finn Harding, Stevie Leskovar and Carson Rehkopf. Each of these players has demonstrated strong leadership both on and off the ice, and they will play a crucial role in supporting Martone as the Steelheads begin a new chapter in Brampton.

