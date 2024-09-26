Petes Acquire Pick from Storm in Exchange for William Haley

September 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired a 13th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection from the Guelph Storm in exchange for defenceman William Haley.

Haley, a 2005-born defenceman, was originally selected by the Mississauga Steelheads in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2022 OHL U18 Priority Selection. He featured in 21 games for the Steelheads in parts of two seasons before being acquired by the Petes at the 2024 trade deadline. In 26 games with Peterborough, he registered 3 assists.

"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to thank Will for his commitment and for being a great teammate over the past season," commented Oke. "We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career in Guelph."

The Petes are back in action for their 2024-25 Home Opener on Thursday, September 26 when they host the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. A very limited number of tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear white to create a whiteout in the stands. The game can be seen on YourTV Peterborough and OHL Live, it can also be listened to on Freq 90.5.

