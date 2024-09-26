Lefebvre Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Fall to Frontenacs in Home Opener

September 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, September 26, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs for their home and season opener in front of a sold-out crowd at the PMC. Kingston won the game by a score of 7-2.

A total of five Petes players made their OHL debut on home ice, including Colin Fitzgerald, Blake Gowan, Genc Ula, Adam Levac, and Francis Parish. Zach Bowen had the start in net for Peterborough.

Chase Lefebvre led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist. Caden Taylor also scored in the game, while Aiden Young, Nico Addy, and Blake Gowan (first OHL point) each had an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal - Maleek McGowan (1), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (1), Tyler Hopkins (1)

Kingston Goal - Ben Pickell (1), Unassisted

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (1), Assists - Nico Addy (1), Blake Gowan (1)

Kingston Goal - Ethan Miedema (1), Assist - Vann Williamson (1)

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (1), Assists - Chase Lefebvre (1), Aiden Young (2)

Kingston Goal - Luke McNamara (1), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (2), Matthew Soto (1)

Kingston Goal - Jacob Battaglia (1), Assists - Cedrick Guindon (1), Emil Pieniniemi (1)

Third Period:

Kingston Goal - Tyler Hopkins (1), Assists - Emil Pieniniemi (2), Tuomas Uronen (1)

Kingston Goal - Luke McNamara (2), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (2), Quinton Burns (1)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, September 27 when they travel to North Bay to face the Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at North Bay Memorial Gardens. The game can be seen on YourTV Peterborough and OHL Live, it can also be listened to on Freq 90.5.

