Michael Oke Named 2024 Naresh James Champion of Mental Health Award Winner

(Peterborough, ON) - The Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR), announced today that Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke has been awarded with the 2024 Naresh James Champion of Mental Health Award. The award was presented at Wednesday night's CMHA HKPR Annual General Meeting.

The annual Award recognizes an individual who has championed critical challenges, pioneered initiatives and achieved lasting impact in support of those who live with mental health issues; along with friends and families.

Petes Mental Health Coach and Manager of Community Engagement & Education for CMHA HKPR, Jack Veitch, originally nominated Oke for the Award, citing his dedication to helping pioneer the OHL's Talk Today Program and commitment to mental health in both players and staff beyond the league mandated resources.

"Mike Oke transformed the Peterborough Petes' approach to mental health and wellness," noted Veitch. "In 2013, he and the Petes partnered with the CMHA to pilot the 'Talk Today' program, which became a national movement in Canadian junior hockey. This initiative combats mental health stigma and fosters open dialogue. Today, Mike ensures that both staff and players are aware of local mental health supports, creating a culture of understanding and care throughout the organization. His leadership has significantly improved the team's mental well-being and set a positive example for junior hockey."

"We piloted the Talk Today program in 2013 after the initiative was brought to us by Dave and Heather Pogue," commented Oke. "We were the first team to implement the program with our players and staff here in Peterborough, it then became mandatory in the entire CHL, growing to involve other junior hockey leagues in Canada."

Oke also pointed out that it's not just the program that is important, highlighting that mental health is an everyday battle.

"This extends beyond the program as well. We're very fortunate to have an incredible support staff with the Petes including Jack, Brenley Shapiro, Walter DiClemente, Luke Bentvelzen, and our Chaplains Dave Jones, Tim Coles, and Luke Jenkins. We know of at least one situation where their work has had a direct life saving impact in our community. These individuals work very closely with our players and staff daily to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health."

