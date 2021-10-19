Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Rights, Radio Show

October 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, have announced broadcasting rights ahead of the 2021-22 regular season beginning this Friday.

All 72 Steelheads regular season games as well as playoffs will be broadcast exclusively on KTIK-1350AM and KTIK.com with the partnership extended for three more years beginning in the 2021-22 season. KTIK will serve as the Official Flagship Station of the Idaho Steelheads with coverage beginning 20 minutes before puck drop with the St. Luke's Pregame Show both at home and on the road.

Additionally, with the return to KTIK comes the return of the Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by Deschutes Brewery, which returns to the air this Thursday, Oct. 21 on KTIK-1350AM. The radio show airs three days a week from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will heavily feature interviews and conversations with hockey personalities including current players, staff members, alumni players and staff, and names from around the hockey industry. Fans also have the chance to call in and give their takes on recent play and stories.

"We're really excited to be working with KTIK and Cumulus Media once again as we return to the air," said Collin Schuck, Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations for the Steelheads. "The Steelheads and KTIK have held a long-standing relationship that has been extremely beneficial for both parties. As we head into our 24th season, we're looking to improve on our long-lasting partnership and are excited to bring hockey back to the air again."

For television and streaming, the Steelheads will broadcast all home games locally on Channel 72 for Sparklight cable subscribers. The home television production as well as road audio and production will now be streamed on FloHockey, the league's exclusive online streaming service and new ECHL TV broadcast partner. All ECHL games will be available with the subscription as well as access to two NCAA Division I conferences: the WCHA and Atlantic Hockey. To sign-up, visit the link here.

Collin Schuck will return as "The Voice of the Steelheads" for his third season with the organization and seventh full season in his career. He will broadcast all 72 regular season games and playoffs as well as all editions of the Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by Deschutes Brewery. Schuck spent four years in junior hockey between the Lincoln Stars (USHL) and Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL) beginning in the 2014-15 season, earning recognitions in 2017-18 as runner-up for USHL Media Team of the Year and 2016-17 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament Broadcaster. He also filled-in with the Binghamton Senators (AHL) during the 2013-14 season.

"There's a lot to be excited about. We have some great elements to put more of a focus on the television-side of home broadcasts for our Sparklight and FloHockey viewers, and the Steelheads Hockey Show is slightly tweaking its format to fit the podcast era while keeping its radio roots. We're looking to pave some new ground for Steelheads fans, and we cannot wait to get started this weekend."

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.