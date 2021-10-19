Fuel Trade Rights to Pierog to Worcester

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have traded the rights to forward Nic Pierog to the Worcester Railers, AHL affiliate of the Springfield Falcons, in exchange for future considerations.

Pierog, 28, joins the Railers after he spent the 2020-21 season with the Fuel. The Georgetown, Ontario native played 61 games in Indy tallying 24 goals and 21 assists, serving as the team's alternate captain. Following his season in Indy, Pierog signed an American Hockey League contract with the Springfield Falcons for the 2021-22 season.

