Heartlanders Announce Goals for Good Program

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has partnered with GreenState Credit Union and Junior Achievement for the Goals for Good program. Every time the Heartlanders score a goal at Xtream Arena during the 2021-2022 regular season GreenState Credit Union will donate to Junior Achievement through the Goals for Good Program. This will culminate in an on-ice announcement at the end of the season during a Heartlanders home game.

"GreenState is excited to be the official banking partner of the Heartlanders and we look forward to the impact that Goals for Good will provide," states Tara Wachendorf, Public Relations Director at GreenState Credit Union. "We chose Junior Achievement as the charitable recipient because it is crucial to teach children leadership skills and financial empowerment at an early age. The players will also be volunteer teaching in many of the classrooms where JA curriculum is taught, so the added community engagement is a win-win for everyone."

"Junior Achievement is thrilled to partner with the Iowa Heartlanders as they celebrate their inaugural season," said Christine Landa, President of Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa. "The Goals for Good program is a fun way to engage our local community while raising funds and awareness for youth educational programs benefitting kids through Junior Achievement. This partnership supports essential foundational skills Junior Achievement programs teach students from a very young age such as the importance of leadership, interpersonal skills, and money management."

"We are thrilled to work with GreenState and Junior Achievement in a meaningful way that will help young people in Johnson and the surrounding counties," said Heartlanders President & CEO Brian McKenna. "GreenState and Junior Achievement are forces for good in eastern Iowa and we are grateful to share in their mission to serve this community. We look forward to lighting the lamp for Junior Achievement all season long."

About GreenState Credit Union

Federally insured by NCUA GreenState Credit Union serves over 280,000 members with 23 office locations. Organized in 1938, GreenState has grown to be Iowa's largest credit union & one of the top financial institutions in the United States. Our "members first" philosophy has led to a national rank by independent research firm Callahan & Associates for Return of Member (ROM). This measures how effectively a financial institution returns its profits back in the form of better rates on deposits and loans. For the last 4 years, GreenState's ROM rank has consistently been in the top 1% up against more than 13,000 banks and credit unions nationwide.

About Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy through work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy educational programs. JAEI's programs are delivered by 1,295 local volunteers that can provide students with real-world examples of how obstacles can be overcome, and success achieved. JAEI provides its programs to 33,545 students throughout Eastern Iowa which includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Delaware, Grundy, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties. For more information, visit www.JAEasternIowa.org.

Tickets for the first game in Heartlanders history on October 22nd are available by calling 319-569-GOAL and by visiting Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets and season memberships are available by visiting Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

