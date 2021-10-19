Worcester Railers HC to Host Opening Night Block Party on Saturday, Oct 23.

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today festivities surrounding the Railers Opening Night presented by Table Talk Pies on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the DCU Center vs. the Maine Mariners at 7:35 p.m.

The general public is invited to celebrate the return of Worcester Railers hockey with a complimentary Block Party presented by Off The Rails Restaurant from 5-7:30 p.m. on Commercial Street behind the DCU Center. The cover band, Holly Heist will perform a pregame concert throughout the Block Party which will also include inflatables and an obstacle course for children, several mascots, and video boards celebrating Railers hockey. Food and beer vendors will also be on site.

DCU Center doors open at 6 p.m. with the first 5,000 fans receiving lightning rally towels presented by The Palladium. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be seated for the Railers opening night ceremonies and player introductions that will start at 7:25 p.m.

"The Railers are extremely excited to welcome back thousands of fans to the DCU Center on Saturday night for our fourth season of ECHL hockey," said President Stephanie Ramey. "We look forward to reuniting with the community, having fun, and cheering on our team!"

