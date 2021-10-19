Everblades Welcome Back Cam Johnson

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced the assignment of goaltender Cam Johnson to the team for the 2021-22 season.

The Troy, MI native returns to the Blades after posting a 1.77 GAA and a .941 save percentage across seven appearances in 2020-21. The campaign included ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for Johnson on December 21, 2020. This season represents his third in an Everblades jersey and his fourth at the professional level.

Prior to starting his pro career, Cam spent four seasons in the NCAA with University of North-Dakota. He contributed to UND's national championship run in 2016 before being named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Johnson's prosperous college career included 102 games between the pipes across four seasons (2014-2018).

Cam Johnson brings National Hockey League (NHL) experience to the Everblades after cracking the roster of the New Jersey Devils (2018-19) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2020-21). His career has also seen stops with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

