Everblades Welcome Back Cam Johnson
October 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced the assignment of goaltender Cam Johnson to the team for the 2021-22 season.
The Troy, MI native returns to the Blades after posting a 1.77 GAA and a .941 save percentage across seven appearances in 2020-21. The campaign included ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for Johnson on December 21, 2020. This season represents his third in an Everblades jersey and his fourth at the professional level.
Prior to starting his pro career, Cam spent four seasons in the NCAA with University of North-Dakota. He contributed to UND's national championship run in 2016 before being named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Johnson's prosperous college career included 102 games between the pipes across four seasons (2014-2018).
Cam Johnson brings National Hockey League (NHL) experience to the Everblades after cracking the roster of the New Jersey Devils (2018-19) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2020-21). His career has also seen stops with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League (AHL).
The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2021
- Fuel Trade Rights to Pierog to Worcester - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Welcome Back Cam Johnson - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC to Host Opening Night Block Party on Saturday, Oct 23. - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Rights, Radio Show - Idaho Steelheads
- Trio of Players Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Announce Goals for Good Program - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Welcome Back Cam Johnson
- Everblades' Opening Week Headlined by Saturday Battle with Jacksonville
- Everblades Split Preseason Series in 5-2 Loss to Solar Bears
- Everblades Welcome Solar Bears Again in Saturday Night Preseason Action
- Everblades Claim Preseason Opener vs. Orlando