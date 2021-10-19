ECHL Transactions - October 19
October 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 19, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Tulsa:
Rob Mattison, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Mathieu Cloutier, F
Norfolk:
Kai Edmonds, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
South Carolina:
Patrick Kramer, F from Jacksonville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jack Combs, F added to training camp roster
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Michael Turner, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Samuel Hunter, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Brett Van Os, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Mike Gornall, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Clint Filbrandt, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Indy:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Nic Pierog, F ECHL playing rights traded to Worcester
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Rockwell, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Raymond Brice, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton
Maine:
Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Tulsa:
Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Delete Devin Williams, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Paul Thompson, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- Fuel Trade Rights to Pierog to Worcester - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Welcome Back Cam Johnson - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC to Host Opening Night Block Party on Saturday, Oct 23. - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Rights, Radio Show - Idaho Steelheads
- Trio of Players Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Announce Goals for Good Program - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.