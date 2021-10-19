ECHL Transactions - October 19

October 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 19, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Tulsa:

Rob Mattison, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Mathieu Cloutier, F

Norfolk:

Kai Edmonds, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Patrick Kramer, F from Jacksonville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jack Combs, F added to training camp roster

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Michael Turner, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Samuel Hunter, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Brett Van Os, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Mike Gornall, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Clint Filbrandt, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Indy:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Nic Pierog, F ECHL playing rights traded to Worcester

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Rockwell, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Raymond Brice, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton

Maine:

Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Orlando:

Add Ryan Novalis, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Tulsa:

Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Delete Devin Williams, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Paul Thompson, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield

