Steel Fall to Capitols in Madison

MIDDLETON, WI - Trailing 3-1 through two periods, the Chicago Steel (7-15-2-0, 16 pts.) scored to start the third period and get within one, but the Madison Capitols (14-5-1-1. 30 pts.) scored back-to-back goals to put the game out of reach, coming away with a 5-2 win at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena Friday night.

Kolin Sisson scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season for Chicago and Aidan Dyer added his sixth goal of the year in the third. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 23 saves in defeat.

Madison came out firing to open the second consecutive matchup with Chicago, including a shot from Egor Barabanov that pinged off the crossbar after a two-on-one look 45 seconds into the game.

The Capitols stayed steady on offense and found the game's first goal at 2:28 after the Steel lost track of Max Rider during a board battle in the left corner. The puck came free out of the gathering and Alex Lunski found Rider open in front of the net for his second goal of the season.

Just over one minute later, the Capitols added another score on a harmless-looking play outside the goal crease, but the Steel failed to clear the puck out of danger, allowing Gavin Uhlenkamp to dish a pass to Aiden Long who scored his seventh goal of the season to make it a 2-0 lead.

Chicago went shorthanded ten seconds after the goal and killed the penalty, then quickly turned defense to offense to get within one.

With the power play expiring, Madison attempted a stretch pass from its own zone that was intercepted by Sisson. Adam Valentini then made a great play to hold the zone and gave a pass to Ashton Schultz below the icing line who found Sisson streaking to the slot where he fired a shot past Capitols netminder Ajay White.

Chicago nearly knotted the game at two with 5:45 left in the first when Sisson and Will Tomko got loose on a two-on-none, but Sisson's shot was stopped by White.

The home team scored a timely goal at the back end of the opening period on a flukey bounce when a pass ramped off a Steel stick and trickled towards the goal-mouth, where Cloutier attempted to get a cover but Sam Kappell got there first to shovel the puck in and make it a 3-1 Capitols lead.

Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, but both came close.

The Steel opened the period with a two-on-one chance but couldn't connect for the score.

Later in the frame, the Capitols found their second goal post of the night that denied a potential three-goal cushion.

Chicago went to the power play with just under seven minutes left in the second period, and Madison saw a shorthanded mini-breakaway opportunity that was denied with a great save by Cloutier.

The Steel had a Grade-A chance to get within one with just over one minute left when Erick Comstock had a backdoor look that forced White to slide to his right and make a strong stop.

The final frame of regulation stayed quiet for almost 15 minutes until the Steel once again cut the lead to one.

After winning a defensive zone faceoff, the Steel quickly cut up ice on the rush, featuring a perfectly lofted saucer pass through traffic from Ben Yurchuk that landed nicely for Dyer, who ripped a snipe from the right faceoff circle to make it a 3-2 game.

After a golden two-on-one opportunity for Chicago that ended in Will Tomko being denied by White, the Capitols put a halt to the hopeful Steel comeback when Bobby Cowan cashed in on the ensuing rush with his team-leading 12th goal of the season to give the Capitols another two-goal lead.

Chicago emptied its net and brought on an extra attacker with two minutes left and saw few chances before Aidan Shirey iced the game with an empty net goal.

