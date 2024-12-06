Weekend Opener Ends in OT

December 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Matthew Desiderio scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime during the Dubuque Fighting Saints' 4-3 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday at ImOn Arena.

Dubuque recovered a loose puck in the left corner before it came to Desiderio's stick in the opposite circle. The defenseman then completed a back-and-forth passing play with Heikki Ruohonen, ending the game with a score into the open side.

Each of the three meetings between the Black Hawks and Fighting Saints have gone beyond the end of regulation. Dubuque has won all three by identical 4-3 scores. This season, they are now 6-0 in overtimes and shootouts, while Waterloo is 1-7 under the same circumstances.

Each team scored a goal just past the midpoint of the first period. The Hawks were on a power play, but Colin Frank nudged the puck outside the blue line, then was off to the races when he caught up with it. Frank stickhandled and slipped in a low shot on the shorthanded breakaway at 10:24.

Twenty-four seconds later, Waterloo converted their advantage. Grady Deering received a pass at the bottom of the left circle and centered to the top of the crease where JJ Monteiro banged in the equalizer.

The teams exchanged goals again in the second. At 3:49, Charlie Arend pushed the puck into an open side just moments after a Fighting Saints power play had ended.

It took Waterloo slightly longer to retie the game, but they did it at 7:35. Kaeden Hawkins made it happen all on his own, swiping possession behind the Dubuque net for a quick wraparound at the post to the left of Jan Spunar.

The Hawks took the lead at 3:27 of the third. Brock Schultz was in the deep slot and used a defender as a screen, hitting the top corner above Spunar's glove.

At 8:53, Cooper Dennis made it a 3-3 game, capping a rush where all three Dubuque forwards touched the puck in quick succession.

Each team finished with 27 shots on goal.

The Hawks and Saints meet again Saturday at Young Arena. The 6:05 p.m. game is Military Appreciation Night with free tickets for all veterans and active military personnel. Waterloo's Military Appreciation jerseys are sponsored by American Pattern & CNC Works and will be auctioned after the game to benefit Americans for Independent Living. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 1 1 0 - 3

Dubuque 1 1 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Frank 4 10:24 (SH). 2, Waterloo, Monteiro 4 (Deering, Townsend), 10:48 (PP). Penalties-Walker Wat (roughing), 6:36; Desiderio Dbq (roughing), 6:36; Kostadinski Dbq (roughing), 9:48; Merrill Dbq (roughing), 15:08.

2nd Period-3, Dubuque, Arend 3 (Barron), 3:49. 4, Waterloo, Hawkins 9 7:35. Penalties-Morich Wat (hooking), 1:43; Compton Wat (slashing), 17:24; Brady Wat (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 19:23; Merrill Dbq (major-fighting, game misconduct-leaving the bench), 19:23.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Schultz 3 3:27. 6, Dubuque, Dennis 5 (Barron, Cornforth), 8:53. Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (hooking), 5:13.

1st OT Period-7, Dubuque, Desiderio 7 (Cornforth, Ruohonen), 0:41. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 12-9-6-0-27. Dubuque 6-11-8-2-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 2; Dubuque 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Moor 3-2-2-1 (27 shots-23 saves). Dubuque, Spunar 10-5-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves).

A-2,924

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.