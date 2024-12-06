Stars Fall in First Game of Weekend at Fargo

December 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Griffin Brown put the Lincoln Stars up by one early in the third but the Fargo Force skated away with a 3-2 win on Friday night at Scheels Arena.

Fargo (14-6-1-2) netted two third-period goals to move a point back of Lincoln (16-7-0-0) for first place in the Western Conference. Matt Maltais scored the Stars' other goal.

Merrill Steenari scored a game-tying power-play goal in the high slot and then Riley Bassen netted the game winner on a turnover in front of the Stars net 2:40 later to give the Force their second win in three meetings vs. the Stars this season. Steenari's goal came 29 seconds into a power play that was awarded seven seconds after the Stars had just killed off another penalty.

Brown put the Stars up 2-1 1:53 into the third with his first goal of the season. His one-timer from the left point was heading wide of the far-corner post but struck Fargo defensemen Matt Lahey just beneath his chin and redirected into the net.

After a clean 9:13 to open the game, five different minor penalties were assessed over a 3:57 span. Both teams scored four-on-four goals during that sequence just 1:58 apart. Peter Cisar got the game's first goal for Fargo when Eero Butella forced a turnover from in front of the Stars' net, collected the loose puck in the far corner and turned to find Cisar all alone in front of the net at the 11:52 mark.

The Stars responded with both teams still down a skater when Maltais cashed in on the breakaway at the 13:54 mark. Maltais received a pass from Lefty Markonidis at the Fargo blue line with his back turned to the net but had enough time to turn and streak in all alone before burying his seventh goal five-hole.

Markonidis and Alex Pelletier both got breakaway opportunities in the second period but could not score as both teams were held off the scoresheet in the period.

The Stars wrap up the road trip Saturday night at 6:05 again vs. Fargo. Lincoln has two games left before the holiday break with $2 Night against Sioux City Dec. 12 and Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Tri-City Dec. 13. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.