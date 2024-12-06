Stampede Extend Streak in OT Thriller

December 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Omaha, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede continue their win streak to 4 games. Forward Ben Wilmott made a big return from injury tallying 1 goal and 2 assists. Goals from Javon Moore and Tai York would help keep the Stampede in the game. An overtime power play goal from Ethan Wyttenbach would secure victory for the Herd.

Omaha took control early in the game. At 4:55, Stampede player Reid Varkonyi was penalized for interference, leading to a power-play goal by the Lancers' Jayden Veney, with assists from Davis Borozinskis and Brian Lonergan. At 8:31, Aydn Merrick received a boarding penalty, but the Stampede successfully killed it. The period slowed until 16:56, when coincidental roughing penalties were assessed to Stampede newcomer Sheldon Rioux and Omaha's Hugo Daniel. Moments later, Anthony Bongo was penalized for tripping, giving the Lancers a 4-on-3 power play. Just seconds after the power play expired, Omaha's Jonah Aegerter scored, sending the teams into the locker room with the Stampede trailing 2-0. Despite the deficit, the Stampede outshot the Lancers 10-8 in the first period.

The second period saw a significant momentum shift in favor of the Stampede. Just 57 seconds in, Omaha's Noah Jones was penalized for cross-checking, giving the Stampede an early power-play opportunity. Although the Lancers successfully killed it, the Stampede broke through shortly after. At 3:20, Javon Moore capitalized on a play set up by Ben Wilmott, putting the Stampede on the board. The chemistry between Moore and Wilmott was evident, as Wilmott found the back of the net later in the period at 14:18, this time assisted by Moore. Despite earning two more power-play chances during the period, the Stampede couldn't convert. All season, the Stampede have found themselves struggling to take advantage of the power play. However, their defense was dominant, holding the Lancers to just three shots on goal. Goaltender Aiden Wright stepped up with crucial saves to maintain the momentum for the Herd.

The third period was a back-and-forth battle, with momentum shifting between the two teams. The Stampede began with an early power play at 4:06 after Omaha's Davis Borozinskis was penalized for slashing. However, the Lancers regained the upper hand by successfully killing the penalty, and Borozinskis capitalized on his return with a goal at 8:14, assisted by Mario Fate. Omaha gained another opportunity at 10:11 when Aiden Welch was called for holding, but the Stampede's penalty kill unit held strong, swinging momentum back in their favor. At 13:37, Omaha's Hunter Ramos was penalized for tripping, and the Stampede finally broke through. Tai York got the puck into the net on the power play, tying the game with assists from Adyn Merrick and Anthony Bongo. Goaltender Aiden Wright came up big once again, making critical saves to keep the game tied and sending both teams into overtime.

The Stampede dominated in overtime, quickly seizing an advantage when Omaha's Jayden Veney was penalized for tripping. Just over a minute into the power play, Ethan Wyttenbach ended the game in dramatic fashion, scoring the game-winning goal off the pass from Ben Wilmott. This win from the Stampede creates a four-game win streak and their point streak to nine games.

Goaltender Aiden Wright made 18 saves in his 11th game this season. His record now moves to 8-3-1.

The Stampede will travel to Kearney Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm. The team will not return to the PREMIER Center until December 28th when they take on the Sioux City Musketeers for DC Superhero Night. Tickets for the game are available.

