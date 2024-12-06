White Stands Tall, Caps Win 5-2

December 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols hosted the Chicago Steel on Friday night for the first of a home-and-home series. Madison was able to pick up their 14th win of the season in the game to keep pace with the other top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Although he only saw 23 shots on Friday, Ajay White stood out in a big way for the Capitols. White was there when the team needed him most, especially in the second and third periods. White picked up his sixth win of the season with the victory.

Fourteen different Caps registered points in the game including Aidan Shirey who scored his first USHL goal with an empty netter in the third period. Other scorers for the Capitols included Max Rider, Aiden Long, Sam Kappell, and Bobby Cowan.

Two Capitols affiliated players, Mason Majewski and Camden Nimmer, made their USHL debuts in the game on Friday. Majewski on his first USHL shift picked up a point on the game's opening goal.

The same two teams will face off again on Saturday in Chicago at 7:05 pm. Madison is 3-1-0-0 against Chicago this season.

