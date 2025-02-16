Steel Fall 3-2 in Intense Overtime Duel

February 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Despite taking a 2-1 lead into the third period, the Chicago Steel (14-24-4-0, 32 pts.) surrendered a goal late in the third period to send the game to overtime, where both teams hit the goal post before the Youngstown Phantoms (26-15-0-1, 53 pts.) scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left to win 3-2 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Luke Goukler scored his tenth goal of the season in the opening period for Chicago and Reid Conn recorded his sixth goal of the season in the second frame.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 21 shots in the loss.

While the loss snapped a four-game Chicago win streak, the Steel earned a point for the sixth straight game.

The Phantoms opened the game with their usual physical play that was met by the Steel with matching intensity creating a hard-hitting first.

Youngstown saw the first good look of the contest early in the first period with a wraparound chance that was kept out by Cloutier.

Chicago got the first advantage of the night four minutes in and needed only a minute to cash in when Ashton Schultz made a great move around a defender and dished a pass to Goukler. The initial shot was stopped by Youngstown netminder Melvin Strahl, but Goukler pushed the rebound five-hole for a power play goal to open the scoring.

Later in the frame, Teddy Mutryn got a solid look in the slot with a heavy wrist shot that forced Strahl to make a tough stop.

Youngstown went to its first advantage at the halfway point of the first and saw several chances in the slot and another in the crease, but Cloutier stuck his paddle out to make a remarkable stop.

Chicago outshot Youngstown 9-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

A large gathering at the end of the first period resulted in a Chicago penalty that gave the Phantoms a power play with clean ice to start the second frame, but the Steel held strong on the kill to keep the game tied.

Moments after Youngstown's advantage ended, a point shot from Matti Butkovskiy leaked through traffic and over Cloutier to even the score.

Chicago took its lead back minutes later after Conn took an offensive zone win and skated to the slot before wiring a wrist shot past the blocker of Strahl, making it 2-1.

The Steel again put forth nine shots in the middle frame to take an 18-14 lead to the third.

The physical play and great goaltending continued into the third period, which saw both teams get good looks in the early going.

With just over five minutes left in regulation, the Phantoms evened the score at two when Michael Mesic found the back of the net.

Chicago went to the power play late in the game including an abbreviated two-man advantage and came close to getting back in front, spending most of the advantage in the attacking zone but the Phantoms killed the penalties to extend the game to overtime.

The extra frame featured a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with both the Phantoms and Steel getting odd-man rushes and both sending shots off the goal post.

With 22 seconds left in the three-on-three extra frame, Mesic blasted a one-timer that went off the glove of Cloutier and glanced off the right post. The rebound stayed in the crease and Adam Benak shoveled it home for Youngstown.

