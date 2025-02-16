Chicago Falls 2-1 in Shootout

February 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - In a contest that featured 52 combined penalty minutes, the Chicago Steel (14- 24-4-1, 33 pts.) earned a point for the seventh straight game in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Youngstown Phantoms (27-15-0-1, 55 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Youngstown's Ryan Rucinski scored the only Phantoms goal in regulation before sealing the contest with a goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Arseni Marchenko scored his second goal of the season, the only Steel goal of the game. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 27 of 28 shots in the loss. It was his first loss in five games.

Similar to how Saturday's matchup began, Sunday's afternoon tilt opened with heavy hitting and an early power play for Youngstown. The Steel staved off the Phantoms early push to keep the game scoreless.

The Phantoms had a grade-A chance after a dump-in took a fortuitous bounce and trickled in front of Parsons, who robbed Brecken Smith.

The Steel went shorthanded again five minutes later but held strong on the kill.

At the back end of their second successful kill, Teddy Mutryn was tripped to the ice for a delayed penalty. With the infraction still pending, Chicago went to work on the forecheck that began with Luke Goukler collecting his own rebound and sending a cross-ice pass to Chris Reiniger.

In one motion, Reiniger dished back door to Aidan Dyer who flicked a no-look pass to Marchenko, setting up his wrist shot into the open cage to cap off a spectacular passing display.

Youngstown was penalized twice more in the last ten minutes of the first period but killed each penalty successfully.

Shots were even at seven after the opening period.

Chicago was penalized twice in three minutes in the second frame and continued to stand tall while shorthanded for another perfect period on the penalty kill.

With five minutes left in the middle frame, the Phantoms broke through when Rucinski missed the net on an open chance in the slot, but Youngstown continued to pressure as Rucinski capitalized on a deflection to the back door to tie the game at one.

The Steel threatened with numerous chances in the early portion of the third, including a twoon-one with Ashton Schultz and Mutryn. Similar to Saturday's overtime thriller, Schultz wired a wrist shot that rattled off the post.

Shortly after, Youngstown saw a near-goal as well with a handful of chances around the goal crease that forced Parsons to stand tall. On the ensuing offensive zone faceoff, the Phantoms won the draw and had an immediate chance that was met by another strong save by the Steel netminder.

The road team continued to press the throttle with a strong chance on the right wing, but Parsons made a huge right pad stop. The Steel were awarded with a power play at the other end after Will Tomko was taken down on a breakaway opportunity.

The Steel were again efficient in the attacking zone on the power play with near misses and extended zone time but couldn't find the back of the net.

Late in the third, the Steel put forth one of their best shifts with over two minutes of time in the offensive zone during a six-minute stretch of uninterrupted play. Despite the suffocating forecheck, Chicago couldn't score.

Youngstown was dangerously close to taking a late lead when Landon Resendes got a breakaway down the right wing, but Parsons made a sensational stop.

For the second straight day and third consecutive home game, the contest went to overtime.

The Phantoms humming offense rattled a shot off the post and tested Parsons in the extra frame but could not find the back of the net. Schultz also saw a pair of great opportunities but couldn't connect, extending the game to a shootout.

Both the Steel and the Phantoms scored in the opening round of the shootout followed by two rounds of stops by Youngstown netminder Melvin Strahl and Parsons.

Rucinski scored in round four of the shootout and Ben Yurchuk was stopped by Strahl to give the Phantoms the extra point.

After a road matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday, February 21 at 7:05 pm, the Steel will return home. Chicago will host the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on Saturday, February 22 at 7:05 pm on Superhero Night.

The Steel will close out the weekend on Sunday, February 23 at 3:05 pm against the Green Bay Gamblers for Part 1 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Fans can stay after the game to get their new cards signed during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

February 23 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks | 7:05 pm CT

Saturday, February 22 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 | 7:05 pm CT | Superhero Night

Sunday, February 23 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | 3:05 pm CT | Trading Card Set Giveaway

(Part 1) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Postgame Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

