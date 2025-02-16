Stampede Earns Point in Three-In-Three Finale

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned one point in their three-in-three finale against the Fargo Force. Though the Force secured a 3-2 overtime win, Stampede forward Javon Moore continued to shine, while defenseman Alex Rybakov got the team going. Goaltender Aiden Wright made 19 saves in his return to the net.

The Herd came out strong, scoring just one minute and 22 seconds into the game to take an early lead over their 1-29 rivals. Rybakov netted his fourth goal of the season off an assist from Moore after a hard shot just outside the faceoff circle. However, the lead was short-lived, as Fargo's Eero Batella responded with a goal at 7:55, assisted by Merril Steenari and Kuzma Voronin. Both teams found themselves acquiring penalties within the tenth minute of play, Sioux Falls for tripping and Fargo for embellishment, but strong defensive intensity defined the rest of the first period. The teams ended the first tied at 1-1, but the Stampede remained a dangerous offensive opponent, outshooting Fargo 19-7.

The Herd carried their momentum into the second period, with Moore scoring an unassisted breakaway goal at 2:18. Shortly after, Fargo's Steenari picked up a hooking penalty, giving the Stampede a brief power play before Sioux Falls' Varkonyi was called for high sticking at 5:31. The Herd continued to press for a larger lead, outshooting the Force 7-3 in the period. The final penalty of the period came at 18:25, when Matthew Grimes received a two-minute interference call. Despite pressure from Fargo, the Herd successfully held onto their 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Both teams battled in the third, with Fargo taking the brunt of the penalties. Riley Bassen for holding at 2:23 and Finn McLaughlin for high sticking at 4:37. Both defensive units remained resolute until 12:27, when Fargo's Luke Schelter netted the equalizer. The rest of the period remained a hard-fought contest, with neither team able to secure a game-winning goal, pushing the match into overtime. Despite scoring opportunities for both teams in the extra frame, Fargo claimed victory with McLaughlin scoring the decisive goal at 3:22.

Goaltender Aiden Wright recorded his third overtime loss of the season, making 19 saves. He now holds a 17-6-3-0 record with a .903 save percentage.

The Stampede return to action on Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. On Friday, they will host the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. before welcoming the Tri-City Storm for Kwik Star Night on Saturday. The first 500 fans at Saturday's game will receive a Stampede backpack, courtesy of Kwik Star. Tickets for both games can be purchased by calling the Stampede office at (605) 275-4625.

