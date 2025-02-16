Morello's Two Goals Power Saints Past RoughRiders

February 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, Iowa - Jonathan Morello scored the Dubuque Fighting Saints' first and last goals in the team's 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Sunday afternoon at ImOn Arena.

The Fighting Saints (31-13-0-1, 63 PTS) saw a two-goal lead evaporate in the third, but rebounded to avenge Friday night's defeat to the RoughRiders (20-21-1-2, 43 PTS).

Morello got the party started for the Saints right off the faceoff with 9:30 to play in the first period. He snapped a shot from between the hash marks right past RoughRiders goaltender Devin Rustlie. Later in the period, another fortunate deflection on a Charlie Arend shot right back to him on a 2-on-1 gave the Saints a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Both teams scored once in the middle period. First, the Riders cut the Dubuque lead in half thanks to Jason Musa. However, the Fighting Saints wasted little time restoring the two goal lead. Exactly two minutes later, Dryden Allen sniped one home over the short-side shoulder of Rustlie. The Fighting Saints took that 3-1 lead into the third.

Not to be deterred, the RoughRiders came out flying in the third and had the game tied before the halfway mark of the period. After killing a penalty to start the third, Riders defender Maxon Vig benefitted from a crazy deflection out front to score one past Saints goaltender Jan Spunar. Then, just over five minutes later, Guerin Slezak beat Spunar on a great shot from up high to tie the score at three with still plenty of time to go. The rest of the third period was pretty back-and-forth with both teams having a chance at the go-ahead goal. But, the Saints power play then took center stage.

With 5:44 left in regulation, the Riders took their fifth penalty of the game, giving the Saints the man-advantage. After not converting on any of their first four first chances, Morello scored on the fifth one to give the Saints a 4-3 lead with 3:54 left. It took a major effort on tired legs, but Dubuque held strong defensively for the last 234 seconds to seal the win.

With the win, the Huskies moved into a tie with the Lincoln Stars for the most points in the USHL.

Spunar stopped 24 of 27 Cedar Rapids shots on goal to post his 19th win of the season.

The Saints are off until next Friday for back-to-back games against the USNTDP U18 team. Both games will be in Plymouth, Mich. at USA Hockey Arena.

