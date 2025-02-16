Fighting Five: Saints Wrap up Three-Game Weekend with Rematch

DUBUQUE, Iowa - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-13-0-1, 61 PTS) wrap up a three-game weekend with a rematch from Friday night against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (20-20-1-2, 43 PTS).

Here are the five things to know ahead of the Sunday matinee:

SPICING IT UP: Saints forward Cole Spicer turned in one of the best performances of his season in Dubuque's Saturday night 4-3 overtime victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Spicer entered the game with three goals all season, but scored twice in the game, including the game-winning goal in overtime, the first game-winning goal of his USHL career. It's Spicer's fourth multi-point performance with the FIghting Saints, but first with multiple goals.

IT'S OVER IN OVERTIME: When games have been going to overtime, the Fighting Saints have usually been automatic. After Saturday night's win, the Saints moved to 7-0 in games decided in overtime. The seven wins are by far the most in the league, three clear of second-place Tri-City (4). The Saints also have three shootout wins and just one shootout loss, giving the Saints a 10-0-0-1 record in games decided in the extra session.

SAINTS STREAKS: Forwards Gavin Cornforth and Lucas Van Vliet are both in the midst of five-game point streaks for the Fighting Saints. Both picked up an assist in Saturday night's victory over the Buccaneers to give them each three goals and four assists over the course of their streaks. Van Vliet turned the beginning of his streak into the Saints' first USHL weekly award of the season as the Bruins draft choice was named the USHL Forward of the Week last week.

KILLING IT AT HOME: The Saints penalty kill has been outstanding in the friendly confines of ImOn Arena this season. The Saints have killed off just over 82% of opponent power plays at home this season, the third-best mark of any team in the USHL. That's a big reason why the Fighting Saints are 15-6-0-0 at home, tied for the second-most home wins in the USHL.

ROUGHRIDERS RUNDOWN: The RoughRiders come into ImOn Arena the victors of two of their last three games and three of their last four games played. Cedar Rapids is coming off a 3-0 shutout victory over Waterloo on Saturday night. That win guaranteed the Cowbell Cup can not be clinched tomorrow afternoon and will extend at least another weekend. Cedar Rapids is led by forward Amine Hajibi, just a shade under a point per game on the season (17 goals, 23 assists). Hajibi scored one of the three RoughRiders goals in the 3-2 victory on Friday night against Dubuque. The Fighting Saints still lead the season-series 4-2.

