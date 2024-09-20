Steel Cruise to Victory in Season Opener at Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA - In their first game of the 2024-2025 season, the Chicago Steel (1-0-0-0, 2 pts.) skated to a 5-2 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers (1-1-0-0, 2 pts.) with three unanswered goals spanning across the second and third period while being lifted by a sensational 40-save performance by goaltender Jack Parsons in his first game with the team. Parsons stole the show in his Steel debut, making 40 saves on 42 shots in a dazzling outing to record his first win with Chicago.

Forward Charlie Pardue opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period. Rookie forward Adam Valentini notched his first career USHL goal late in the opening frame and added an assist for a two-point outing in his debut.

Returning defenseman Reid Conn scored on a point shot to secure his first goal of the season, and Teddy Mutryn tapped home a back door feed to register his first score of the year. In the third frame, rookie forward Aidan Dyer threw his name in the ring with his first career USHL goal that capped off the scoring. Dyer also posted two assists for a three-point performance.

Less than two minutes into the opening period, Luke Goukler was taken down to the ice to give Chicago its first man advantage of the season. The Steel put forth a handful of shots and had good looks, but Des Moines held up to keep the game scoreless.

Five minutes into the period, defenseman Arseni Marchenko saw two grade-A chances, onc from the slot on a shot that hit the right post, and another from the right faceoff circle that forced Buccaneers netminder Max Weilandt to make a big save.

Moments after Marchenko's near-goal, Ben Kevan broke through the Steel defense and sent a quick snap-shot from the left wing that forced Jack Parsons to make a dandy glove save. The Steel went to the power play once again just before the halfway point and broke through after a high-effort play from Pardue.

While behind the Des Moines cage, Pardue stripped a Buccaneer of the puck and circled up the left half wall and back towards the net before releasing a whistling shot that snuck through traffic and in for the first Steel goal of the year.

William Tomko, skating in his third career USHL game, tallied the primary assist on Pardue's power play goal with returning forward Owen Tylec on the secondary.

In the last two minutes of the first period, the Steel again found the back of the net on a beautiful passing play on the rush.

With speed, rookie Aidan Dyer skated up ice around the Des Moines defense and dished a pass to Marchenko, who found Valentini at the back door for a tap-in score for his first career USHL goal.

The Steel outshot Des Moines 12-9 in the opening frame.

Less than a minute into the second period, Reid Conn was sent to the box for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor to give Des Moines its first advantage of the day.

It took the Buccaneers all of 27 seconds of their power play to get on the board as Jack Kernan got the first goal past Parsons to make it a one-goal game.

The early goal gave the Buccaneers a noticeable spark, as less than two minutes later, Peyton Blair's first goal of the season tied the game at two.

Not phased by the rapid response by Des Moines, Chicago went to work to grab its lead back and did so after a Conn point shot flashed through bodies and past Weilandt to make it 3-2.

Dyer added his second assist of the afternoon and Valentini paired his earlier goal with his first USHL assist.

At 9:33 of the period, the Buccaneers set up a bang-bang passing play on the doorstep, but Parsons got a chunk of the puck that deflected it off the post and wide.

The Buccaneers received another power play just past the halfway point of the frame and pushed the pace, but Parsons and the Steel kept the opposition off the board.

After Chicago's successful kill, Des Moines had a breakaway chance but Parsons again stood tall to preserve the Steel lead.

At 16:20 of the middle frame, the Steel extended their lead to two goals after Pardue scooped a loose puck inside the blue line. While skating to his right and gaining space, Pardue sent a pass to the back door where Mutryn got a tip before crossing the goal line for his first goal of the season that made it 4-2 Steel.

A kneeing penalty was called with one second on the clock after Tomko took a hit that gave the Steel a power play on a fresh sheet of ice to start the third period.

While it couldn't convert on its fourth power play, Chicago added one more tally at 7:01 of the third period as Dyer got in on the festivities with his first career goal in the USHL.

Ben Yurchuk tallied an assist, and Henry Major potted his first career point with a secondary assist.

