Roughriders Blank the Lancers

September 20, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Cranberry Twp, PA- The Omaha Lancers concluded its Fall Classic Friday Evening against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Lancers had come off a 7-3 loss to the Madison Capitols yesterday. Meanwhile the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders opened their season with Omaha today, and then will conclude their trip in Pennsylvania with the Lincoln Stars tomorrow.

The Lancers got off to a quick start with numerous scoring chances early on. However,

Roughriders netminder Rudy Guimond would stand tall backstopping all Lancer shots in the opening frame.

At about midway through the opening frame, Cedar Rapids would cash in. Forward Thomas Vandenberg would score on the rush as the Lancers defense would be unable to tie up his stick before Vandenberg sent it past Lancer goalie Mikhail Yegorov to put the RoughRiders up 1-0 heading into the second period of play.

The second period would be a long one for the Omaha Lancers as they would allow 3 more goals in the middle frame. Forward Loa Milfors would get on the board for Cedar Rapids just over a minute and a half into the second to expand the RoughRiders' lead at 2-0. Just two minutes later, after a Lancer turnover in the d-zone, RoughRiders forward Amine Hajibi would cash in back-door to stretch Cedar Rapids' lead at 3-0. Finally, just under two minutes left in the middle frame the RoughRiders would score again. Forward Landan Resendes would receive a feed in the slot to put one home and give the RoughRiders a 4-0 advantage heading into the third period of play.

The third period would have the Lancers look better defensively however; Cedar Rapids would tighten up defensively as well. The RoughRiders would clog the middle of the ice-preventing any kind of quality scoring chance the Lancers would try and generate throughout the final frame. The Lancers would fall in this one by the score of 4-0.

The Lancers will go on a bye week next, but will be back in action October 4 th in GreenBay, Wisconsin to take on the Gamblers. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or Flo Sports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

