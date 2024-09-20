Stars Erupt in Third to Win Season Opener

The Lincoln Stars scored four times in the third period and defeated the Madison Capitols, 5-2, on Friday afternoon in the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Three players scored their first USHL goal in their Stars' debut as Alex Pelletier, Lefty Markonidis and Daniel Shlaine all scored. Returners Dashel Oliver and Jack Pechar also lit the lamp in the season opener.

Lincoln's huge third period helped to erase a 1-1 tie. The Stars never trailed Friday and outshot the Capitols, 28-21.

Oliver scored the eventual game-winning goal after a clearing attempt right in front of the Madison net hit off him. The puck landed in front of him and he swatted it in at the 12:30 mark of the third to give the Stars a 3-1 lead.

Markonidis put the Stars in the lead again for good 1:29 before that on a wrist shot from atop the right circle of the right shoulder of goaltender Ajay White. John Hirschfeld's forechecking effort in the far corner helped set up the go-ahead tally to break a 1-1 tie.

Pelletier opened the scoring 5:55 into the third on a rebound opportunity off a Layne Loomer shot that richocheted to him all alone backdoor, near-post side. The Capitols evened the game up 10:01 later but were unable to take a lead after that.

Shlaine capped a stretch of three goals in 4:42 for the Stars at the 15:43 mark of the third. Blake Montgomery used a stick lift at the blue line to keep the puck in the attacking zone and onside before cutting in on the left wing and dropping it off to a trailing Shlaine to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Madison inched closer with an answer just under two minutes later before Pechar blocked a shot and took the puck the other way all alone to seal the win.

