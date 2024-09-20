Capitols Fall to Lincoln, Split Pair of Games in Pittsburgh

September 20, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







After capturing a 7-3 win on Thursday, the Capitols faced off against the Lincoln Stars on Thursday looking to improve to 2-0-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0-0 at the Fall Classic since Andy Brandt became the head coach in May 2023.

Things were tied at one through fifty minutes of action, and Lincoln having fresher legs proved to be the difference in the final ten minutes of the game. The Capitols leave Pittsburgh with a 1-1-0-0 record to their name.

Bobby Cowan scored once in his Capitols debut on Thursday and scored both goals on Friday to take the team lead in that category. Cowan had one goal in twenty USHL games with Omaha last season.

Ivan Korodiuk, Aiden Long, and John Stout registered points in the game. For Korodiuk, it was his first USHL point in his USHL debut.

Ajay White made his debut for Madison on Friday between the pipes. White was able to stop 21 of 22 shots sent his way through the first two periods. Lincoln did add an empty net goal at the end, so only four goals against will go against White's record.

The Capitols return home on Friday to face off against the Youngstown Phantoms for the home opener and face off against Muskegon on Saturday. It's $1 Beer Weekend presented by Coors Light. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm on both nights. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

