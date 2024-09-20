Force Set to Host Fundraiser for Chad Demers

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force announced today, September 20th, that all ticket sales from Saturday, September 28th's game will be donated to former Force player and coach Chad Demers as he continues his fight against cancer.

Along with ticket sales being donated to the Demers Family, Saturday night's game will feature a specialty puck drop along with 'Team Demmy' T-shirts and 'Demmy Dangles Cancer' bracelets for sale. A pair of donors have also pledged to match the first $10,000 raised, meaning if Saturday's fundraiser hits $10,000 an additional $20,000 will go to the Demers Family. The Metro Sports Foundation will also donate their portion of proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle to the family, which will count towards the total amount raised. Additional information on how and where to donate will be released via the Fargo Force social media & website early next week.

In September 2018, Demers was diagnosed with Grade 4 astrocytoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a malignant primary brain tumor that has a five-year survival rate of less than 7%. After four and a half years of routine checkups, the cancer began spreading again in 2023. Since then, Chad has undergone another pair of surgeries & exhausted several different treatment options but is now under hospice care where he is able to try a new medication that was FDA-approved for brain tumors on August 6th. However, regardless of the circumstances, throughout his diagnosis Chad has never wavered in prioritizing the things that truly mean the most to him; his family & the game he loves.

Chad's journey with the Force started all the way back to the team's inaugural season in 2008. He spent 3 seasons with the Force from 2008-2011 where he tallied 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points in 117 games played and served as Captain in his 3rd year. After a successful college hockey career at Air Force Academy, Chad returned to Fargo in 2019 taking on the role of Asst. Coach/Director of Scouting and moved up to Associate Head Coach during the 2020-21 Season. He moved on to become Director of Hockey Operations at Air Force Academy from 2021-22 and then returned to coach in Fargo with close friend and former Force teammate, Nick Oliver during the 2022-23 season.

In his second year as Associate Head Coach Chad helped lead the Force to one of the best seasons in franchise history. Their 40-14-4-4 regular season record secured the team the first Anderson Cup Championship in franchise history and broke the team's single season wins record & points record. Under his guidance the Force also claimed their 6th Western Conference Championship title the during their 2023 Clark Cup Playoff run.

Throughout his career in Fargo as both a player and a coach Demers was a catalyst for success with 4 Western Conference Championships, 4 Clark Cup Finals appearances, and an Anderson Cup Championship title.

Puck Drop for Saturday, September 28th's game is at 6:05pm and tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Scheels Arena Box Office. For more information on the game or the full promotional schedule visit www.fargoforce.com!

