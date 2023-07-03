Staten Island FerryHawks Dismantle First-Place Ducks

July 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







CENTRAL ISLIP, L.I. - The Staten Island FerryHawks needed a win after a few difficult losses in the late innings to first-place Long Island, and got it Sunday night with an 11-5 triumph, thanks in part to four homers including two from Angel Aguilar.

The FerryHawks (18-38) looked to starter Jesse Remington to right the ship and get the FerryHawks back on the winning path. That's just what he did, throwing his best game of the season by baffling the Long Island hitters all night to even his record at 2-2. He went seven strong innings, allowing seven hits, two strikeouts, two walks and just one earned run.

The FerryHawks' offense came alive in the third when DH Matt Winaker jacked his first home run of the season, a monster shot over the center field wall that brought home Jack Elliot and Roldani Baldwin, giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

Baldwin joined the home run party the next inning when he launched a two-run bomb to left-center field, his fifth of the year. Staten Island would tack on another run in the fourth to go up 6-0.

The FerryHawks added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI double from Baldwin and Aguilar's fifth homer of the season.

In the top of the seventh, Baldwin drove in his fourth RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to center that scored Aguilar from third. The FerryHawks extended the lead to 10-0 when Delbinson Romero drew a bases-loaded walk.

Aguilar second homer of the game would add to Staten Island's lead in the eighth.

Long Island (33-25) got on the scoreboard late, scrapping out a run each in the seventh and eighth.

The FerryHawks took a 11-2 lead into the ninth when Long Island's Tzu-Wei Lin launched a three-run home run off of Staten Island reliever Kelsie Whitmore.

Christian Allegretti came on to lock-down win for the FerryHawks. Blake Loubier pitched the eighth for the FerryHawks giving up one run on two hits.

NOTES: The FerryHawks wrap-up the series in Long Island tonight before returning home on July 4 for baseball and fireworks.

