Atlantic League Names June Player/Pitcher of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League today named Carlos Franco of Gastonia as its Player of the Month for June while Charleston's Troy Bacon was named the Pitcher of the Month.

Franco, the third baseman for the South Division-leading Gastonia Honey Hunters, hit .440 over 23 contests in June, going 37-for-84 at the plate with 19 runs, eight home runs and 23 RBI. Franco had an on-base percentage of .485 and a slugging percentage of .786 for a combined OPS of 1.271. The Bani, Dominican Republic native led the Atlantic League in average and OPS for the month while finishing second in base hits and slugging percentage and third in home runs. For the season, Franco is carrying a league-leading .378 average and leads all players with 74 hits, 56 RBI, a .469 on-base percentage and a 1.153 OPS.

This marks the second time Franco has won the Player of the Month Award in the Atlantic League, having captured the honor in June 2022 as well. Franco is in his fourth season in the ALPB and was a postseason All-Star in 2022.

Bacon, a right-handed starter, went 4-0 with a 1.86 in five starts in June. He threw 29 innings and allowed just 19 hits while walking six and striking out 30. Three of his four wins came on the road, posting victories at High Point, Lancaster and Lexington while earning a home win against Spire City. Bacon fanned a season-high 11 batters in six innings at Lexington on June 23, the most of any ALPB pitcher this season.

For the year, Bacon is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 55 innings while allowing just 17 walks. He ranks third in the league in ERA and eighth in opponent's batting average (.238) and eighth in strikeouts.

A native of Tampa, Fla., Bacon is in his first season in the Atlantic League after having pitched for five seasons in the Atlanta Braves farm system. He is the first member of the Charleston Dirty Birds to earn an ALPB Player of the Month selection.

"Both of these players have excelled throughout the past month," said ALPB League President Rick White. "Their efforts thus far in the season have truly been outstanding and I look forward to them continuing to play at a high level throughout the remainder of the season."

