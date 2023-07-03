Bacon Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month

CHARLESTON, WV - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and the Charleston Dirty Birds name RHP Troy Bacon Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for the month of June.

Bacon is a right-handed starter for the Dirty Birds with a 4-0 record and a 1.86 ERA with five starts for the month of June. He threw 29 innings and allowed 19 hits while walking six and striking out 30.

"We are extremely happy and proud that Troy Bacon received this award, well deserved," said Dirty Birds Manager, Billy Horn. "He has been outstanding for us all season, and we look for him to continue to do so in the second half."

Bacon secured three wins on the road for the Dirty Birds in the month of June at High Point, Lancaster and Lexington and a home win against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Bacon fanned a season-high 11 batters in six innings at Lexington on June 23, the most of any ALPB pitcher this season.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

