Statements from the San Diego Gulls on Dallas Eakins

June 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





"Dallas is a tremendous leader and was key in creating a winning culture in San Diego. As the first head coach of the Gulls, he instilled a team-first mentality and tradition of success that led us to the best record in our division since its creation. He was instrumental in player development and preparing the organization's prospects to play in the NHL with the Ducks. We thank Dallas for his four years in San Diego and now look forward to seeing him behind the bench in Anaheim."

- Bob Ferguson, Gulls General Manager

"Dallas was both a leader behind the bench and a pillar in the San Diego community. As the first head coach in Gulls history, he was influential in the key development of the organization's players and created a winning culture. He led by example in our hockey club's mission to support the community and produce positive change for families throughout San Diego. We thank Dallas for his passionate leadership in San Diego and wish him great success as he joins the Ducks as their new head coach."

- Matt Savant, Gulls President of Business Operations

