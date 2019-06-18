2019 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by ExteNet Systems Underway in Charlotte

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2019 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by ExteNet Systems this week, with more than 200 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, N.C.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each summer to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 31 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Kerry Bubolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vegas Golden Knights; Frank Miceli, Senior Vice President of Sales and Franchise Business Operations for Spurs Sports & Entertainment; Becky Kimbro, Vice President of Strategic Brand Engagement for SS&E; Sara Daniel, Vice President of Ticket Sales for the Carolina Hurricanes; Mike Forman, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for the Hurricanes; Chad Seigler, Vice President of International Business Development and Partnerships for NASCAR; Bill Makris, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service for the Arizona Coyotes; and Gary Michels, co-founder of Southwestern Consulting.

In addition, some 40 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's 12th annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation.

ExteNet Systems, Hibu and Titan Gas and Power are hospitality partners of the 2019 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

