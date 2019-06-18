Islanders to Battle Rangers at Webster Bank Arena

June 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The greatest rivalry in sports will once again visit Webster Bank Arena when the New York Islanders battle the New York Rangers on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in a preseason tilt. The venue is home to the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Individual tickets to the NHL exhibition will go on sale Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the Webster Bank Arena Click It Or Ticket Box Office. Groups of 10 or more can also reserve a discounted rate by calling the Sound Tigers front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7.

Can't wait until June 26? Sound Tigers season ticket members will have the first chance to lock down their seats by renewing their tickets for the 2019-20 American Hockey League season, beginning today. Become a Sound Tigers' ticket holder and be eligible to secure seats before the general public by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or email brad.dworin@harboryardse.com . In addition, Webster Bank Arena mailing list subscribers and others will be eligible for an exclusive pre-sale beginning Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

"We've seen some of the NHL's brightest young talent play in Bridgeport over the last few years and we're thrilled to continue this popular tradition again this Fall," Sound Tigers President Michael Picker said. "The Islanders and Rangers rivalry is still the best in sports and we're thankful to share that experience with our passionate, growing fan base for another season."

In addition to the Rangers, Webster Bank Arena, located at 600 Main Street in Bridgeport and operated by OVG Facilities, has hosted NHL preseason matchups against the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

"The Islanders, Sound Tigers, and their dedicated fans have shown tremendous support for helping to bring an NHL game to southern Connecticut for several years now," said Matt Herpich, General Manager of Webster Bank Arena. "This year in particular, to start off our fall season with Live Nation, and country superstar Thomas Rhett on stage, and then transition into this historic matchup on the ice, we as a venue and company couldn't be happier. We hope these events bring fans of all ages throughout the region."

Be the first to hear about all upcoming events at Webster Bank Arena by joining the All-Access Club. Become a member today.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.