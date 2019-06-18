Englund Signs One-Year Deal with Senators

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed defenceman Andreas Englund to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract holds an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $80,000 in the American Hockey League.

A Stockholm native, Englund, aged 23, recently completed his third professional season playing primarily with the Senators' AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and established new career highs in assists (11) and points (14) while matching his career high in goals (three). He also registered 77 penalty minutes over 68 regular-season games and appeared in three contests with Ottawa over which he was held scoreless while accruing 10 penalty minutes.

The Senators' second-round selection (40th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Englund has recorded 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and 228 penalty minutes over 206 career AHL games with the B-Sens. He has also skated in nine NHL contests with Ottawa and has been held scoreless while posting 12 penalty minutes.

Englund has skated in 137 games with Belleville over the past two seasons, a franchise record.

