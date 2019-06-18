Senators Announce Rookie Showcase Package and Single-Game Ticket Details

June 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Packages for the Rookie Showcase, to be held at CAA Arena Sept. 6-9, will be available for purchase at noon on June 21.

The tournament, featuring the top prospects of the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets, will feature four games over four days.

Packages for the tournament are $60. There is no ticket scaling in effect meaning tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, allowing fans to sit anywhere inside CAA Arena for the same price. Rookie Showcase packages are only available until July 31.

Furthermore, single-game tickets for the Rookie Showcase will be available beginning August 1. Tickets are $20, plus applicable taxes and surcharges, and once again are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The best way to enjoy the Rookie Showcase is through a 2019-20 Belleville Senators season ticket or a flex package that includes all four games for just $40, plus applicable taxes and surcharges.

Additional information on season tickets and flex packages, as well as more information on the 2019 Rookie Showcase, is available here.

A number of players from Ottawa's current roster have featured in previous renditions of the Rookie Showdown, including Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk and Colin White. Similarly, recent Montreal teams have featured Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Victor Mete while Winnipeg teams have included Sami Niku and Mason Appleton, among others.

2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

