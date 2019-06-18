PPL Center to Host 2019 Flyers vs. Islanders Rookie Game

June 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - PPL Center, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Flyers annual Rookie Game for the first time on September 11, 2019 at 7:05 p.m. against the New York Islanders.

The game will mark the fifth-straight year that PPL Center has hosted a Flyers game and the first time many of the Flyers highly-touted recent draft picks will see game action in front of the faithful and loud PPL Center fans.

With one of the deepest prospect pools in all of hockey, fans can potentially see the highly anticipated arrivals of Flyers 2017 first round draft pick and OHL First Team All-Star Morgan Frost, 2018 first round pick and NCAA Rookie of the Year Joel Farabee, and 2017 second round pick and OHL Champion, Isaac Ratcliffe.

"We are thrilled to welcome the future stars of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers to PPL Center and we are excited the Lehigh Valley fans will be able to see these young players showcase their talents," Phantoms owner, Jim Brooks said.

Morgan Frost

Last year's rookie game saw the Flyers rookies secure a thrilling 6-3 victory against the New York Islanders and featured a hat trick from former Phantoms forward Oskar Lindblom, as well as goals from current Phantoms Mikhail Vorobyev and Carsen Twarynski, and 2017 first round draft pick, Morgan Frost.

Tickets for the 2019 Rookie Game will go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. for $10.00 to the general public. Lehigh Valley Phantoms season ticket holders will receive a special $5.00 ticket price.

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 23 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 12 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and five Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04, 2017-18).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.