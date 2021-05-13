Statement Regarding Mask Policy at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

At 12:53 p.m. today, the Oklahoma City Dodgers received updated guidance from Major League Baseball regarding health and safety policies related to fan attendance during the 2021 season. MLB has decided to defer to local health authorities to determine the wearing of facial coverings while attending Player Development League (Minor League Baseball) games.

With the absence of a local mask ordinance in Oklahoma City, new CDC guidance released today and in consultation with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, the Oklahoma City Dodgers continue to strongly encourage fans to wear facial coverings, even though they are no longer required at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. MLB has also eliminated the requirement to provide a buffer zone between the dugout, bullpen and fans in attendance.

These changes take effect immediately and will be in place at tonight's home opener.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers remain committed to creating a fun and safe environment for the community and are excited to welcome fans back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

