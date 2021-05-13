H-E-B to Host Vaccination Event at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters announced that Constellation Field will be hosting a vaccination event through H-E-B from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

People receiving the vaccine at the event will be given a free ticket to the Skeeters game at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

The vaccination event will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose to become fully vaccinated. It is encouraged for those planning on attending the event to legibly fill out the consent form. The consent form can be accessed and will expedite the check-in process.

The vaccination is free but there will be a medication administration fee that can be processed through insurance. People with medical insurance will need to bring a copy of their pharmacy and medical insurance cards to the event. For people without medical insurance, they will need to provide their Social Security number on the consent form. There are also processes in place to get people vaccinated without medical insurance or a Social Security number.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the Skeeters first two home series of the 2021 season (May 20-June 1). People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

