Reno Aces Notes and Roster

First pitch vs Las Vegas is set for 6:35p.m. PT.

Hot Start to 2021: The Aces return home for the first time since Aug. 25, 2019, going 627 days without a game at Greater Nevada Field. Reno enters the six-game set with Las Vegas at 5-1 after torching the Bees by a combined score of 48-34 in Utah.

Offensive Prowess:

* The Aces' bats came out swinging in the opening series, recording a Triple-A West-leading 14 home runs and second-best 73 hits and 19 doubles through six games. The team also ranks third in runs (48), batting average (.308) and stolen bases (9). * Leading the charge at the plate is Jamie Ritchie, who holds the third-best batting average (.529) in Triple-A West, sitting behind Sugar Land's Taylor Jones (.600) and Sacramento's Bryce Thompson (.565). * Domingo Leyba sits atop the home run and RBI leaderboards this season, smacking four dingers and driving in 11 runs through six contests. Leyba is also in a four-way tie for the fourth spot in Triple-A West with 11 hits. * Seth Beer and Ritchie have drilled five doubles to start the 2021 campaign, holding a six-way tie for the top mark in all of Minor League Baseball.

Scouting the Competition - Las Vegas Aviators: The Aviators enter the series on a four-game winning streak after losing its first two contests to Sacramento. Las Vegas outscored the River Cats, 36-26, during their victorious stretch, including nine or more runs in three games. Reno will have to watch out for a pair of top-rated prospects in Luis Barrera and Greg Deichmann, who are ranked No. 7 and No. 9, respec- tively, in Oakland's system by MLB.com and Baseball America. The pair has been the best hitters in the Aviators' lineup with a combined 19-for-49 (.387 BA) and seven RBIs. Las Vegas' pitchers hold a 6.55 ERA through six games, third-worst average in Triple-A West while its 28 walks rank fourth-most. Reno has lost seven-straight to Las Vegas with its last win coming on June 29, 2019, a 20-9 victory on the road.

Ninth-inning magic:

* In consecutive games to end the series with the Salt Lake Bees, the Aces put up six runs and hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning. * On May 10, with Reno down, 8-2, in the final frame, the team stormed back to tie the game and send it into extras. Following an RBI double from Jamie Ritchie and a Nick Heath sacrifice fly to bring two runs across, Josh Reddick smashed a three-run shot to pull the Aces to within one, 8-7, before Domingo Leyba belted a solo homer in the next at-bat to knot the contest at eight. * In the series finale on May 11, Leyba and Seth Beer smacked back-to-back home runs for the second time this season, a two-run shot and a solo homer, respectively. Reno bolstered its lead four batters later on a three-run round-tripper from Ben DeLuzio, ending the six-game slate with a 12-5 victory.

Let's Go Streaking: Five players enter the first homestand with a hitting streak. Domingo Leyba ex- tended his hitting streak to six with a single in the third inning. Jamie Ritchie also expanded his streak to six with his single in the top of the second recording at least one base knock in each appearance since Aug. 31, 2019. Both Leyba and Ritchie enter the series with at least two hits in four consecutive contests. Juniel Querecuto smacked a single in ninth, marking his fourth-straight game with a base knock. Josh Reddick also has hits in four-straight after smacking a single to right in the opening frame of the series finale. Nick Heath has multiple hits in three-straight with his three-base knock performance on Tuesday.

New Skipper in Town: Blake Lalli was tabbed as the Aces' fifth manager in franchise history on Feb. 1, 2021. This came after former skipper Chris Cron was promoted to Field Coordinator on the Diamond- backs' staff. Lalli, 37, enters the season as the youngest coach in Aces' history and is the first former player to receive the managerial nod. Prior to his role in Reno, the Pittsburgh, Pa., native served as

the manager for both Single-A Kane County Cougars and Double-A Affiliate Jackson Generals for one season. During his lone slate in Mississippi, Lalli coached the Generals to a 78-57 record and its second Southern League National Championship in as many years. As skipper, Lalli boasts a 155-124 record (as of 5/12/21) and has mentored top prospects such as Daulton Varsho, Jon Duplantier and Seth Beer. Lalli is off to the best start of his managerial career with a 5-1 record to open the 2021 campaign

Meet the Staff: Returning for his second season with Reno and 11th season with the Diamondbacks' organization will be pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru. The former World Series Champion with the Chicago White Sox had a six-year playing career, finishing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. He completed his Minor League career with a record of 20-18 and an ERA south of 3.00. Joining Lalli in Reno this season are two familiar faces from his Jackson staff in hitting coach Rick Short and extra coach Jorge Cortes. Short, a 12-year veteran of the D-Backs' franchise, served as the hitting coach on both of Lalli's squads since 2018 and led Jackson to a league-leading 128 home runs and third-best .713 OPS. Cortes, a lifetime .282 hitter during his career, will also enter his third season under Lalli.

