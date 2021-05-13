Face Coverings No Longer Required at Dell Diamond

May 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball (MLB) provided its clubs with updated health and safety policies related to fan attendance at Professional Development League ballparks. Effective immediately, clubs can defer to local authorities regarding the requirements related to the wearing of face coverings in ballparks by attendees.

As a result, in line with State of Texas, Williamson County and City of Round Rock policies, face coverings will no longer be required to attend Round Rock Express games at Dell Diamond. In addition, MLB has eliminated the requirement that clubs have any buffer zones between the dugout and bullpen and fans in attendance.

The Express will continue to provide socially distant, pod-style seating in the entire left field Home Run Porch (Sections 206-209), as well as Sections 110 and 111 for fans who wish to remain socially distanced.

The Express open a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) on Thursday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.