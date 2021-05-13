OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sacramento River Cats (2-4) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-5)

Game #7 of 120/Home #1 of 60

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 6.75) vs. OKC-LHP Mike Kickham (0-0, 9.00)

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open the home portion of their 2021 schedule at 7:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight's game marks the first time in 619 days the Dodgers have taken the field in OKC following the conclusion of the 2019 season Sept. 2, 2019 and the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The Round Rock Express tallied 10 straight runs against the OKC Dodgers, including four in the first inning, on the way to a 10-2 win in the series finale between the teams Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in their first at-bat for the second straight game with a RBI single by Zach Reks, but the Express answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and led the remainder of the night. Round Rock tacked on four more runs in the third inning, including a three-run homer by Yohel Pozo, as well as two additional runs in the fifth inning. An RBI double in the ninth inning by Keibert Ruiz gave the Dodgers their second run of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Kickham (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in their home debut...Kickham most recently pitched May 8 in Round Rock, allowing three runs on six hits over 3.0 innings, including three home runs, with two walks and two strikeouts in the Express' 6-5 win (ND). All three runs scored via solo home run, including back-to-back homers to begin the fourth inning...The lefty had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 2 and threw the final two innings of the team's 16-4 win Milwaukee. He allowed three runs and five hits during his outing and struck out the final two batters of the ballgame...Kickham signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Jan. 8 and made four appearances for the team during Spring Training as a non-roster invitee...Kickham spent the 2020 season in the Boston Red Sox organization and made six appearances (two starts) for the Red Sox after having his contract selected from the Alternate Training Site Aug. 31. It was his first ML action since 2014 and he allowed 12 runs and 21 hits over 14.0 innings pitched. He picked up his first ML win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings Sept. 5 against Toronto and recorded a career high eight K's against Tampa Bay Sept. 10...He enters the 12th season of his professional career after he was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft from Missouri State University.

Kickin' it in OKC: Although tonight will be Mike Kickham's first home game while playing for OKC, he's tended to have a lot of success as a visitor at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. While pitching for New Orleans between the 2017-19 seasons, Kickham made four appearances, including three starts. Over 16.0 career innings at The Brick, Kickham has allowed just one run and 11 hits, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. In his last three games in OKC, he has not yielded a run over 10.0 innings while holding opponents 6-for-34 (.176). During his most recent outing Aug. 31, 2019, he threw 5.0 scoreless frames and gave up just two hits.

Against the River Cats: 2021: 0-0 2019: 1-2 All-time: 40-45 At OKC: 19-23 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their lone series of the season...Sacramento won a three-game set between the teams in their last meeting in June 2019, as OKC won the series opener before Sacramento clinched back-to-back wins at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their first series win against OKC since 2015...The River Cats went on to win the 2019 Pacific Coast League Championship, sweeping Round Rock, 3-0, in the Finals, then won the Triple-A National Championship Game against Columbus, 4-0...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a slight, 9-8, edge in the now-Triple-A West's version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Going back to 2016, the Dodgers have won eight of the last 13 meetings with Sacramento.

What's New: Dodgers fans will experience games from the comfort of new seats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time in 2021. More than 8,100 seats were replaced following the conclusion of the 2019 schedule and were in place and ready by spring 2020, but the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept Dodger fans from enjoying the new amenities last summer. This upgrade marked the first total seat replacement for the ballpark since it originally opened in April 1998...In April, the protective netting behind home plate was extended down both the left and right field lines, increasing the safety of more guests sitting close to the action by helping prevent foul balls or wayward equipment from going into the stands. The new addition extends the netting from behind home plate and along the front edge of sections of the lower bowl out to the shallow outfield. The netting uses the latest technology to ensure a pleasant viewing experience and also includes a retractable feature in designated areas that will provide opportunities for fans to interact with players in future seasons.

Homecoming: Since Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark opened in 1998, the team is 8-14 in home openers. The Dodgers fell to San Antonio, 5-3, in the previous home opener in 2019 and the team has dropped seven of its last eight home openers. The lone exception was in 2018, which ignited a 15-0 start at home that season.

Stuck in the Starting Gate: The Dodgers return home with a 1-5 record, marking their slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998)...The team had started at least 2-4 through six games every other season, including most recently in 2019...OKC began the 2021 season 0-4 for the first time in team history...The team's lowest win total through seven games is two, going 2-5 in 2011, 2007, 2005 and 2002.

Men in the Middle: Through the first five games, Rangel Ravelo is 7-for-22 with a team-best four extra-base hits and 13 total bases, while his four RBI are tied for second-most among OKC players through six games and four walks are tied for most on the team...Carlos Asuaje has hit safely in each of his first five games of the season (5x17) and is tied for second on the team with four RBI. He is also tied for the team lead with four walks...After being held without a hit in the season opener, Zach Reks has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-22 with a double, home run and team-high five RBI.

The Run Around: OKC has allowed the second-most runs in Triple-A West through six games (49 R/47 ER) and is tied for the league lead in homers allowed with 14. The Dodgers have allowed at least six runs in each game, including two games with 10 or more runs allowed...The 49 runs allowed by the Dodgers are the most given up by an OKC team through six games in the Bricktown era. OKC's previous high for runs allowed through the first six games of a season was 35 (2001), and in previous years, an OKC team had not allowed a combined 49 runs prior to their ninth game of a season (2013, 2006, 2001)...Going back to last Thursday's season opener after starting pitcher Josiah Gray left the game, the pitching staff has retired the side in order just seven times over the past 44 innings, allowing 67 hits and 22 walks during that span (2.02 WHIP), including 13 HR. Opponents have scored 47 runs while batting .351 (67x191).

Around the Horn: Top Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz recorded OKC's first three-hit game of the season Tuesday in Round Rock, including two doubles. He is a combined 4-for-10 with two doubles and one RBI since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 10...After going 3-for-31 with runners in scoring position through the first four games, the Dodgers are 9-for-17 with RISP over the last two games...Through the first six games, when the Dodgers' leadoff man has reached base, he's scored in 10 of 13 instances...Tuesday night in Round Rock, Clayton Daniel became already the 10th OKC player this season to make his Triple-A debut (without appearing previously the in Majors). He went 1-for-4 with a single...Omar Estévez has started in center field each of the last four games after playing each of his first 462 career games in the infield.

