Aces, Washoe County Health District to Provide Free Vaccines at Opening Day

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and Washoe County Health District are partnering to offer free vaccines at Greater Nevada Field for all attending fans on Opening Day. The vaccines will be administered on the concourse for the first two games of the season on May 13 and 14.

"We appreciate our partnership with Reno Aces and hope fans will take advantage of this convenient opportunity to receive the vaccine," said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. "Getting back to normal means enjoying a day at Greater Nevada Field without fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine can help that cause. Plus, there might not be a better place in Washoe County to get the COVID-19 vaccine than Greater Nevada Field."

"We have worked closely with the Washoe County Health District throughout the pandemic to return our fans to Greater Nevada Field," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "Getting our community vaccinated is the most important last step to returning our lives to normal and we're thrilled to help in that effort at Aces games this season."

The station will be behind section 115 in the stadium, and will run for the entirety of the games, with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) available as well as Pfizer.

