Statement from the Maine Mariners Regarding Cancellation of ECHL 2019-20 Season

March 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





Tonight, the ECHL cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, effective Monday, March 16, 2020. All games, including the three games scheduled to be played at Cross Insurance Arena will not be played. The League plans to resume play in October, for the start of the '20-21 regular season.

The Mariners organization is obviously disappointed that play has come to a halt, especially amid such an exciting season with promising playoff possibilities. That being said, some things are bigger than hockey, and it is our utmost priority to be community teammates at this time.

All Mariners Season Ticket Members will receive a credit for cancelled games that will be rolled onto their account for next season. Fans with single game or group tickets for any of the three cancelled home games may elect to receive a credit to their account for next season or may opt for a refund. The Mariners Ticket Service Team will be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming weeks.

We thank our fans for their understanding during this time and their tremendous support all season. We hope our entire Mariners family stays safe and healthy as we look forward to welcoming you back next season.

ECHL Statement: https://www.echl.com/news/2020/3/echl-cancels-remainder-of-2019-20-season

